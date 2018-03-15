Rihanna Goes After Snapchat For Tone-Deaf Ad Referencing Chris Brown's Domestic Violence: 'Throw The Whole App-Oligy Away'

The ad asked users if it would rather "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown."

Snapchat might have thought they couldn't get worse PR than Kylie Jenner, a Snapchat power-user, tweeting criticism of their latest redesign, but Rihanna might have just proved them wrong.



In an Instagram story posted Thursday, the music superstar slammed the social platform, writing "Throw the whole app-oligy away," in response to an ad that seemed to promote domestic violence and reference Chris Brown's battery of Rihanna, which left her hospitalized in 2009.







Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Users in the US first saw the ad early Monday morning and screenshots quickly went viral. By 11:14 AM on Monday morning, Chelsea Clinton was slamming Snapchat on Twitter.

Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. Thank you Brittany for calling this out. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2018

On Tuesday, Snapchat told the BBC that the advertisement was removed immediately and that it was published "in error." The company says the advertisement violates its own guidelines, which prohibit "shocking, sensational, or disrespectful content."







