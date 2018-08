Nature is absolutely crazy. Watch this bird of prey drop its meal (in this case, a rabbit) and then swoop down to catch it again, barely missing a beat.

Raptor that dropped a rabbit mid-flight manages to loop back down and re-catch it. pic.twitter.com/hDlUKuB7jy — Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) August 2, 2018





Wild.

Imagine what's going through this poor little rabbit's head the moment he falls out of his would-be-predator's mouth:

"I'm free! Just gotta land safely... Oh no, how am I gonna do that..."

WHAMFT.

"Oh well, never mind, I guess..."

Good for the raptor, too bad for the rabbit.

[Nature is Scary]