PAGING ROBERT FROST

The Least Traveled Road In Each State, Mapped

It's a truth universally acknowledged that hell is other people. Unfortunately, it can be pretty hard to get away from people — they're practically everywhere! 

Luckily for all us misanthropes, GPS company Geotab has put together a handy interactive map of the least-trafficked routes in each state, as determined by analyzing traffic count data from the Department of Transportation. Now it's easy to get away from the intolerable din of humanity and take some quality time all by yourself, with nothing but the open road and your thoughts to keep you company. (Maybe bring a snack, though, because lots of these roads don't even have rest stops.)

Where’s the quietest route in America?
Click the image to open the full interactive version (via Geotab).
 

The full interactive version of the map lets you see the Google Maps street view each of these desolate routes — such as US Route 385 in Colorado. Just imagine, 318 nonstop miles of this:

 

Bliss! 

Geotab also asked landscape photographer James Q. Martin to choose the top 10 scenic routes from among the states. You can go ahead and inject Martin's description of Alaska's State Route 11 straight into our veins:

The Dalton Highway is one of America's harshest and most remote routes. We're talking 240 miles between services and only a handful of small towns along the way. It's mostly the "ice road truckers" who make the difficult journey along this gravel highway, travelling through Alaska's boreal forests, across its vast mountain ranges, over the Yukon River, all the way to the Arctic Ocean.

[Geotab]

Head over to Geotab to see all the routes and start planning your next solo road trip. Just please do us a favor and don't tell anyone about this? We really don't want anyone to know where to find us.

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

