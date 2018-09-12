THE STORM IS OVER

Reddit Just Banned The Subreddit Behind The Crazy Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theory QAnon

Updated:

QAnon — the crazy conspiracy theory that's taken hold among a certain set of Trump supporters and alleges that Trump is working in concert with Robert Mueller to take down the deep state and a massive pedophile ring — has been growing in prominence in recent months, with believers showing up in greater numbers at Trump rallies. 

In part, that growth has been fueled by the subreddit devoted to the conspiracy — r/greatawakening. But on Wednesday, Reddit gave r/greatawakening the banhammer, citing its Content Policy

 


As of yesterday, the subreddit had just under 71,000 subscribers:

 

As NBC News reported last month, the moderators r/The_Donald have recently started banning any mentions of QAnon on the Trump supporter subreddit. That fact combined with the r/greatawakening ban leaves little room on Reddit for the QAnon's followers to congregate. 

If you're curious about the now defunct subreddit, read this great deep dive from Vox

Update: In response to a request for comment, a Reddit spokesperson did not provide specific examples of the behavior that led to the ban, but cited Reddit's content policy:

As of September 12, r/greatawakening has been banned due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy. We are very clear in our site terms of service that posting content that incites violence, disseminates personal information, or harasses will get users and communities banned from Reddit.


[H/T Brandy Zadrozny]

