People Are Creeped Out By A Viral Love Story About Two People Meeting On A Plane

Earlier this week, actress/writer/photographer Rosey Blair witnessed what she thinks might have been a spark of true love appear before her very eyes. On an airplane from New York to Dallas, Blair sat behind two people on an airplane who quickly went from being total strangers to seemingly having an instant connection.

So, Blair did something that has become somewhat common: she took out her phone, took some photos and posted her account of the meet-cute online for her Twitter and Instagram to see.

Here's the post that kicked off her thread, which has since gone mega-viral:

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018



It's almost entirely made up of screenshots from Blair's Instagram story, which looked like this:

The story's virality was likely helped by the fact that Blair has sizable Instagram and Twitter followings (30,000 and 60,000 followers, respectively) but it's likely the story's wholesome relatable-ness and romcom-like nature that made it the super viral sensation that it's become in the last few days.

"People Think This Story About A Guy Meeting A Girl On A Plane Is The Best Thing Ever," wrote BuzzFeed. "After a midflight love connection went viral, a mystery couple gave everyone a glimmer of hope for a happy ending," wrote ABC News.



Blair, Blair's boyfriend and Plane Bae himself (former professional soccer player Euan Holden) even appeared on a Today Show segment:





Right now, the first tweet in Blair's thread has more than 300,000 retweets, with another 800,000 likes to go with that. It's a story that reaches far and wide.

But some Twitter users thought the idea of an interaction like this one going mega-viral was a little unsettling. Take a look at these tweets:

Maybe this means I'm no fun, but the whole story about the strangers meeting on the plane and having their entire interaction live tweeted for hours by a stranger seems so creepy and invasive and not at all cute. — Ophelia Rises (@ophelia_rises) July 5, 2018

cannot stop thinking about how creepy that viral thread about the couple on the plane is. it's unreal how the internet has poisoned our brains & concept of basic privacy so much that u could be 100 tweets deep on something like that & not feel weird about it — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) July 5, 2018

comedians trying to boost their internet presence by live tweeting complete strangers on a plane and taking pics of them like Pokémon Snap smh disturbing — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) July 5, 2018





To be completely honest, after reading through Blair's thread I felt a little weird even just combing through the tweets of strangers voicing their concerns for the #planebae couple's privacy.



With viral fame constantly on the line, it doesn't take much for someoneto taking his or her phone out to document the intimate details of someone else's personal life — even if that person is a complete stranger. Especially when an entire genre of internet content has emerged around the practice of mining the dramatic stories of others to rack up internet points (social media engagement, blog post clicks, video views, etc.)

The first instance of this sort of widely-lauded breach of public trust might have been this 2013 breakup of a New York couple on a rooftop documented by their neighbor, a comedian, and then aggregated by BuzzFeed.

More recently, the internet — including Digg! — went nuts for the story of an office lunch thief who was caught by her hungry coworker.

The wild stories about people interacting with one another in both ordinary and unusual ways can be some of the most fun and rewarding parts of the internet. And that's especially true when the subjects are involved in the tellings of their own stories, like that time two University of Wisconsin-Madison students found out they have mutual crushes on each other over Snapchat, and their love story played out for the entire campus and internet to see.

But with a third party in the driver's seat and the protagonists unknowingly being brought along for a ride with potentially millions of spectators, things cross into an ethical gray area. Especially when some of the content can dip into murky territory like this:

Add in the fact that Rosey Blair had sizable Instagram and Twitter audiences before a single snap of the #planebae saga went live, and suddenly things seem about as cute as "The Truman Show."



Was Blair wrong to post about a cute couple she saw (and maybe even accidentally helped set up) on an airplane? Probably not.

Was she wrong to post photos of various parts of their bodies without their consent? Yeah, probably. It was also probably wrong for her to broadcast assumptions and wink/nod allegations about sex between two strangers in an airplane bathroom to her large (and quickly growing) online audience. All of a sudden the entire story looks like a lapse in responsibility.

Two people were lucky enough to get paired with a seatmate they got along with on a long flight. Hopefully, if they choose to maintain any sort of relationship or publicly clarify the one they already have, they can do so on their own terms.