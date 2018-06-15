Holy Crap, Look At This Incredibly Lifelike, Photorealistic Tattoo

Even if you're not a sports person, you've likely seen what is perhaps the most famous and iconic photo of LeBron James ever taken.

Now, you can see it again, recreated in ink on a man's leg:

This is the handiwork of Steve Butcher, a tattoo artist based in New Zealand. Butcher is really, really good, and tends to do a lot of photo-realistic pieces. He does them relatively quickly too; according to his Instagram, that LeBron-Wade dunk tat took 21 hours of work.

Here it is in the middle of the process:

He also appears to have NBA connections. Here's Butcher posing with former NBA champ Matt Barnes.

Much more impressive, here's the photo-realistic Tupac tattoo Barnes got from Butcher:



For more incredible body art, be sure to follow Butcher on Instagram: stevebutchertattoos.