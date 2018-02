THE WAR ON TRAFFIC SIGNALS

A major sports championship is often followed by some public celebration/light rioting. And in Philly, after the Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl? Yes, things got crazy.

...trying to break off traffic lights and jumping off the Ritz-Carlton awning:

Philadelphia fans celebrate





...successfully taking down some traffic signs:

I don’t know why traffic signals are public enemy number 1... pic.twitter.com/tWmKoZyWEQ — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) February 5, 2018





...climbing the gates of City Hall... with beer kegs:



...flipping over a car:

And, uh, eating horse poop:



Philly fans at their finest (yes that’s horse shit) pic.twitter.com/pbOSf8W6BG — Bryan Murphy (@murphy818) February 5, 2018





[Via Storyful]