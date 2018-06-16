STINGRAY GETS STUNG

Orca Sends Stingray A Very Rude Message

This is why you don't mess with no orcas. And yes, this one's for Steve Irwin.

 

[Via YP]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here's The Real Way To Calculate How Much House You Can Afford

37 diggs better.com
The only mortgage application process that is 100% online, Better Mortgage helps you get pre-approval in less than three minutes. Pre-approval gives you a realistic idea of how much house you can afford — the first step in the home-buying process.
JUSTICE FOR WALUIGI

3 diggs
Two of Digg's video gaming enthusiasts, Mat and Steve, have a little chat about looter shooters, next-generation consoles and the humiliation of Waluigi.