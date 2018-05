SO CASUAL, SO WRONG

Spare a moment's thought for Ole Miss pitcher Parker Caracci, who turned a simple, inning-ending out at first base into 2 game-tying runs for Georgia:

What. Just. Happened. 😱



Georgia and Ole Miss are tied at 3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/IgS9OXH71t — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 24, 2018

Luckily for Caracci, Ole Miss ended up winning in the 10th inning.

