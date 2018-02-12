Here's What The Obamas' Official Portraits Look Like

​On Monday, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas selected painters Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, both of whom are known for their distinctive styles of painting African-American subjects, and both paintings were highly anticipated.

Here's the moment when Obama and Wiley revealed the portrait of the former president:

Former President Barack Obama’s official portrait was just unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, a rite of passage for most former presidents, all of whom have their portraits hanging in the museum https://t.co/1w4arKRmcb pic.twitter.com/SSns8bFb95 — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2018

And the moment when the former First Lady unveiled her portrait with Sherald:

WATCH: Former first lady Michelle Obama unveils her official portrait at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery https://t.co/GnFE680HQO pic.twitter.com/yewaBKObCt — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2018

Here they are side by side.

The official portraits. Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley. Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald. pic.twitter.com/xZzBYTJhKn — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 12, 2018

Some people on Twitter are saying that Michelle Obama's portrait doesn't look very much like her, but we think both portraits are just beautiful.