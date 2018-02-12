Here's What The Obamas' Official Portraits Look Like

On Monday, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas selected painters Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, both of whom are known for their distinctive styles of painting African-American subjects, and both paintings were highly anticipated.
Here's the moment when Obama and Wiley revealed the portrait of the former president:
And the moment when the former First Lady unveiled her portrait with Sherald:
Here they are side by side.
Some people on Twitter are saying that Michelle Obama's portrait doesn't look very much like her, but we think both portraits are just beautiful.