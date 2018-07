​Listen. Digg is a pro-soccer website. We're willing to overlook the players' theatrics because of the drama and the tension and the glorious goals. But in addition to being one of the best players in the world, Brazil's Neymar is in a league of his own when it comes to diving and rolling around.

Now, to be sure, Mexico's Miguel Layún does appear to give a naughty little stamp on Neymar's ankle here, but Neymar's reaction is honestly just funny:



C'mon man, have some self-respect.





