Don't Know Who To Root For? Here's The Closest NBA Playoff Team To Each County

If you didn't grow up an NBA fan it can be weird getting into the league when you're older. But with insane Space Jam-style dunks happening virtually every night, there's no reason to take the plunge and start rooting for a team.

And what better way to pick your squad than good ol' proximity? Here's a map shared by Redditor u/zuhayr09 detailing the closest playoff-qualifying NBA team to each US county:





A couple of things to note here:

The Utah Jazz, ranked fifth in the Western Conference, definitely seem to have the territory advantage among all teams.



Houston and Toronto — number one seeds in the West and East respectively — have some of the smallest territory among all teams.

Reigning champs the Golden State Warriors lay claim to all of California. This is the first time since 2011 that only one of California's four NBA teams qualified for the playoffs.

The furthest east a Western Conference team reaches in the New Orleans Pelicans poking into northeastern Georgia.

The furthest west an Eastern Conference team reaches is the Milwaukee Bucks, who just barely edge out the Indiana Pacers in northern Missouri.





Finally, get pumped because the playoffs are upon us at last.





[Via Reddit]