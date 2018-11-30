MORE LIKE THE NATIONAL PAN THEM

Which Countries' National Anthems Refer To Other Countries, Mapped

Today in data visualizations on topics you've previously given zero thought to: a map showing the countries whose national anthems refer to other countries, via Redditor u/Virble:

 

Click here for a larger version.​

This map, trivial as its subject matter may seem, actually packs in quite a bit of information. The color of the arrows indicate whether the references are positive, negative or neutral, while the color of each country indicates whether its anthem also refers to God. And the grayish-black stars designate countries that seem to be referring to another country in their anthems, but without enough details for anyone to say for sure which other country. 

Many of the definite references shown on the map are predictable after-effects of colonialism, but there are some wild cards, too. The Dutch national anthem contains the line "To the king of Spain I've granted a lifelong loyalty," while Honduras' anthem refers to "France, the free, the heroic." That, incidentally, is the one and only positive reference on the whole map — the rest are neutral or negative. Thanks for staying positive, Honduras.

[Via Reddit]

