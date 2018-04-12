SO DUMB BUT FUN

What Every NASCAR Race Really Needs Is This Hilarious Voice Dub

Who cares about racing cars? We're here for the neeeeeeews and the tsssssszzzzs.

 

[Via dad hats™]​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE DID NAZI THIS SECRET NAZI HISTORY COMING

1 digg Atlas Obscura
This was the Eintopfsonntag campaign—a Nazi push to make German families eat one-pot meals. Eventually, it would endure well into the Second World War and popularize these stews, soups, and pilafs in Germany for generations to come.