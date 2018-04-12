What Every NASCAR Race Really Needs Is This Hilarious Voice Dub

At some point, sweet potatoes crossed the Pacific. This much we know. As for the rest — How? When? Why? — we're just not sure. Or, to be more clear, some people are sure they're sure, and others disagree.
This was the Eintopfsonntag campaign—a Nazi push to make German families eat one-pot meals. Eventually, it would endure well into the Second World War and popularize these stews, soups, and pilafs in Germany for generations to come.