The List Of The Most Stolen Cars In The US Is Kind Of Surprising

Car theft has been experiencing a resurgence in the past few years, but not all cars are being targeted equally by thieves.

According to this chart by Statista, compiled from data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Honda vehicles still top the charts as the most-targeted car by car thieves. 45,062 Honda Civics — the most stolen model last year — were stolen in 2017, with Honda Accords trailing a close second with 43,764 reported thefts.

That's not to say that you should refrain from buying Honda vehicles entirely. According to Statista, the bulk of Honda cars that were stolen last year were older models with presumably less advanced anti-theft technology. And apparently, most car thefts occurred because the drivers had left their cars and fobs in the vehicle. If that's really the case, the problem lies not so much with the car as it does with the driver. After all, let's not forget that a car is just a metal box with wheels. We're the ones that are actually behind the wheel.





[Statista]