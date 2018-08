What's crazier than a monster truck popping a perfect 30-second wheelie?

How about doing the exact same thing on the front two wheels?

We know Mondays aren’t always great, so we hope an awesome Two-Wheel move from Tyler Menninga will make your day just a little better! #MondayMotivation#MonsterJam #GraveDigger pic.twitter.com/x3vbRrpvqI — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) August 27, 2018





Wild. In fact, the only thing that could possibly make this cooler is if the driver Tyler Menninga was only like 21 years old or something crazy like tha–









Craziness. This kid's got a bright future.