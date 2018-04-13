Here Are The Winners Of The World Press Photo Of The Year Contest

A staggering 4,548 photographers submitted 73,044 images for a shot at this year's World Press Photo of the year contest. And despite incredible and beautiful entries in categories like Nature, Sports, People and Environment, it was this frame by Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidit in the Spot News category that earned the top prize.

The subject of this unsettling image is José Víctor Salazar Balza, a 28-year-old Venezuelan man who was protesting against the country's corrupt government on May 3. As horrific as this image is, Salazar survived, only sustaining first and second degree burns. Read more about the underreported news story that was the Venezuelan protests here.



As for the other category winners for the World Press Photo contest, some of them are really stunning.

This shot of a southern white rhino by Neil Aldridge won the Environment category:

Photographer Magnus Wennman took home top prize in the People category for this heartbreaking photo of two Kosovar refugee sisters suffering from resignation syndrome.



The Sports category went to this black-and-white shot by Oliver Scarff of an infamous annual UK football match known for its rule that states players may not murder opponents.



See the rest of the winners and runners-up at the contest's official website.





