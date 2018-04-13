FAMED FRAME

Here Are The Winners Of The World Press Photo Of The Year Contest

A staggering 4,548 photographers submitted 73,044 images for a shot at this year's World Press Photo of the year contest. And despite incredible and beautiful entries in categories like Nature, Sports, People and Environment, it was this frame by Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidit in the Spot News category that earned the top prize.

 Ronaldo Schemidt

The subject of this unsettling image is José Víctor Salazar Balza, a 28-year-old Venezuelan man who was protesting against the country's corrupt government on May 3. As horrific as this image is, Salazar survived, only sustaining first and second degree burns. Read more about the underreported news story that was the Venezuelan protests here

As for the other category winners for the World Press Photo contest, some of them are really stunning.

This shot of a southern white rhino by Neil Aldridge won the Environment category:

 Neil Aldridge

Photographer Magnus Wennman took home top prize in the People category for this heartbreaking photo of two Kosovar refugee sisters suffering from resignation syndrome.

 Magnus Wennman

The Sports category went to this black-and-white shot by Oliver Scarff of an infamous annual UK football match known for its rule that states players may not murder opponents.

 Oliver Scarff


See the rest of the winners and runners-up at the contest's official website.


[World Press Photo Via PetaPixel]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals