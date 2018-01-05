A Supercut Of The Insanely Offensive Stuff Logan Paul Was Doing In Japan Before The Suicide Video

Earlier this week, YouTube Logan Paul drew the ire of the public when he uploaded a video of a corpse in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan that has been the site of hundreds of suicides. While Logan Paul later issued an apology on his Twitter account asking forgiveness for the insensitivity of his actions and has since taken the video off from his YouTube account, people are pointing out that the boorishness of Paul's antics wasn't solely confined to the suicide video.

It turns out that even before the Aokigahara video, Paul was already doing a number of disrespectful things in Japan, including taking off his pants in the middle of the streets of Tokyo and throwing a huge Pokémon ball at random people in the city (including a Japanese policeman).

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018

And if you need a full-length video of all the jackassery Logan Paul engaged in while in Japan, there's also this:

Frankly, both videos are embarrassing to look at, and are things that should *absolutely* not be done by anyone in any foreign nation. Period.

