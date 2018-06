SERIOUSLY, SHAME ON HIM

On Tuesday, during a Fox News broadcast, Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas told a short, harrowing story from the border, to which Corey Lewandowski had one unfathomably cruel reply.

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border.



Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018





We're gonna need a shower after watching that.