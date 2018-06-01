LeBron's Disbelief At JR Smith's Finals Blunder Is A Meme Now

Poor LeBron James. In the final minutes of the his career-best NBA Finals game, in which he scored a mind-blowing 51 points, his teammate JR Smith blew a last-minute chance to break a tie, running out the clock after nabbing an offensive rebound. (The Golden State Warriors won the game by 10 points in overtime.) LeBron's incredulous reaction to Smith's blunder — Smith appeared to have believed that the Cavs were ahead — was so full of pathos that it quickly became a meme.
The moment reminded Twitter users of movies...
... TV shows...
... and, uh, other sports.
Then there were meta memes...
And whatever this is.
May this meme serve as a consolation prize to devastated Cavs fans. Here's hoping Game 2 won't provide any more Devastated LeBron meme fodder.