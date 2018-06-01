LeBron's Disbelief At JR Smith's Finals Blunder Is A Meme Now

​Poor LeBron James. In the final minutes of the his career-best NBA Finals game, in which he scored a mind-blowing 51 points, his teammate JR Smith blew a last-minute chance to break a tie, running out the clock after nabbing an offensive rebound. (The Golden State Warriors won the game by 10 points in overtime.) LeBron's incredulous reaction to Smith's blunder — Smith appeared to have believed that the Cavs were ahead — was so full of pathos that it quickly became a meme.

The moment reminded Twitter users of movies...

YOU. ARE. A. TOY!



YOU AREN'T THE REAL BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, YOU'RE AN ACTION FIGURE. YOU ARE A CHILD'S PLAYTHING! pic.twitter.com/1ttgVPqK2X — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) June 1, 2018

Literally all the Avengers talking to Star-Lord after THAT moment in “Infinity War.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S8bJEKHWhi — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 1, 2018

... TV shows...

... and, uh, other sports.



Then there were meta memes...

And whatever this is.

Is this a meme? pic.twitter.com/XjZWtKJFOw — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) June 1, 2018

May this meme serve as a consolation prize to devastated Cavs fans. Here's hoping Game 2 won't provide any more Devastated LeBron meme fodder.