MUST. SAVE. BEER.

Fork Lift Operator Casually Catches Falling Keg And Continues On His Merry Way

This mover's priorities are in the right place as he puts his arm on the line to save the most precious of cargo. 

 

This man pairs lightning fast reflexes and a devil-may-care attitude to stunning effect. Can we be like him when we grow up?

