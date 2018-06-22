The Best Thing Online This Week Is This Garfield Fan Comic

It's been a week, hasn't it?​ I guess when you're faced with news that everything is awful all the time it can be hard to imagine anything being actually good.

Well, thankfully, we present something that's actually good: A fan-made Garfield cartoon. Now, I know what you're thinking. Another Garfield Minus Garfield. Another Garfielf. Another irony-riddled reimagining of the Jim Davis classic. Gale Galligan's "Jon" is not that.

Galligan's "Jon" imagines Jon Arbuckle as a humble cartoonist. He teaches a class on cartooning. He gets pre-dinner party nerves. He loves his cat and his dog. It's all there, but with a level of emotional depth and earnestness that somehow just cuts through the grease of existing in the year 2018.

Galligan published his first issue in 2017, and his latest installment recently surfaced on Twitter, and oh boy is it a tearjerker. If you're looking for an emotional reprieve, a chance to just enjoy something, take a moment to check out both installments of "Jon."

It's maybe best going into this blind, as part of the beauty of "Jon" is Galligan's art and writing carefully unwinding all the knots you might have accrued over our man Jon Arbuckle over the years. I mean, just freaking look at this.

Have to seen anything so pure recently? Read the first issue of "Jon," wipe away the tears, and then read the second issue of "Jon." Who knew that the person who would grant us the catharsis we've all been dying for was Jon Arbuckle.

