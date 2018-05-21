PROCESS'D

Here's Joel Embiid Dunking On A Normal-Sized Man

The Philadelphia 76ers' All Star center Joel Embiid is an enormous human. Which means when face-to-face with an averaged-sized human, he can do things like this:

 


Okay, we lied. This guy, pizza entrepreneur William Makris, isn't really even averaged-sized; he's probably a bit taller than that. Here's an Instagram post from a few months ago where you can easily compare Makris' height with of 7' supergiant Embiid. Makris is on the left.

A post shared by William Makris (@willmakris) on

 


Show this video to any person who ever laments a professional basketball team by saying "I bet I could get a couple of baskets on these guys, easy. No sweat."

It's the playoffs. Follow the 2018 NBA post-season with Digg's dedicated channel.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals