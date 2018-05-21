Here's Joel Embiid Dunking On A Normal-Sized Man

The Philadelphia 76ers' All Star center Joel Embiid is an enormous human. Which means when face-to-face with an averaged-sized human, he can do things like this:





Okay, we lied. This guy, pizza entrepreneur William Makris, isn't really even averaged-sized; he's probably a bit taller than that. Here's an Instagram post from a few months ago where you can easily compare Makris' height with of 7' supergiant Embiid. Makris is on the left.

Show this video to any person who ever laments a professional basketball team by saying "I bet I could get a couple of baskets on these guys, easy. No sweat."

