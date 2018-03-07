How To Launch A Bootstrapped Startup — And Not Fail Spectacularly

​If you're longing to join the turtlenecked ranks of visionary startup leaders, it's gonna take a whole lot more than an idea, garage and copious amounts of pizza. Beyond a concept you completely stand behind, the passion it takes to build it, the users you need to believe in it, and the team you need to work for it, you need to shape an entire infrastructure and operation out of nothing. Gulp.

When you're starting out, you won't have access to the resources other companies do. So you need to maximize the output of the resources you do have access to. One such resource is the Complete Startup Toolkit Bundle.

This massive bundle includes 14 full-service apps and 23 immersive courses — just about everything you need to practically double your team size with the amount of work you can produce. From copywriting to Facebook marketing, increasing sales through email campaigns, and leveraging unique domains for visibility, this bundle is the perfect toolkit to help you bootstrap effectively, getting you to launch your company with limited overhead.

Here are key features of the bundle:

Start with the Basics

What good are tools unless you understand the concepts behind them? Start by building a rock-solid foundation with 36 hours of content designed to help you become a master of Facebook advertising, email marketing, and copywriting. You'll learn how to drive qualified traffic to your website, build a strong email list of prospective customers, and learn the art of converting visitors into clients. At the end of the day, all roads lead to increased sales — and you'll discover the best ways to do that for your business.

Become a Smart Marketer

Marketing is the obvious other-half to sales. And like most business owners quickly figure out, it's impossible to develop a strong sales team without an equally strong marketing arm to support them. This bundle includes courses that help you sharpen your brand vision, drive leads and convert them into sales. Marketing is notorious for being time-consuming. But this bundle includes apps that do a lot of the heavy lifting for you, so you don't need a massive team, just a few savvy individuals who know how to strategically use some powerful tools.

Here are a few of the included marketing apps:

With LeadPages and AppLandr , you can create professional-looking landing pages (via a drag-and-drop template) that drive signups and help bolster your sales



and , you can create professional-looking landing pages (via a drag-and-drop template) that drive signups and help bolster your sales ConvertKit allows you to create automated email marketing flows that turn these leads and subscribers into customers



allows you to create automated email marketing flows that turn these leads and subscribers into customers Create, preview and schedule social media content with Planable so that you can develop a more comprehensive content calendar



so that you can develop a more comprehensive content calendar Social Insider : look at your competitor's social media strategy with tracking tools, and see if what works for them can work for you (or strategize ways you can compete with them directly)



: look at your competitor's social media strategy with tracking tools, and see if what works for them can work for you (or strategize ways you can compete with them directly) SERanking : put your SEO and SERP analysis on autopilot, track keywords, backlinks, do an SEO audit



: put your SEO and SERP analysis on autopilot, track keywords, backlinks, do an SEO audit Conduct webinar events that you can advertise to users and customers with Webinarninja, an industry-leading platform

Streamline Internal & External Communication

One of the most significant issues startups run into is with communication. Operations are happening at a breakneck pace, and it's easy for important information to slip through the cracks — which results in wasted time spent on miscommunicated objectives. The solution is optimizing your time in order to interact with customers, clients, and partners in meaningful ways daily, helping to set you up for success later down the road.

Share important information quickly and intuitively with these apps:

CrankWheel lets you share your screen instantly with anyone, whether it's close clients or pitch investors



lets you share your screen instantly with anyone, whether it's close clients or pitch investors Immediately capture and share screenshots with Cloudapp , one of the best tools on the market



, one of the best tools on the market StepShot Guides: create training videos for your growing team or step-by-step guides for your customers



Build Project Management Skills

It's not fun, but it's necessary. Sometimes people think management is all about developing amazing ideas and innovating 24/7. Nope. More accurately, it's a lot of administration, paperwork and organization. But these apps help you get it done and done right.

Bizplan lets you put together professional looking business plans, develop a pitch deck, identify your value prop, look at your revenue projections and get funded



lets you put together professional looking business plans, develop a pitch deck, identify your value prop, look at your revenue projections and get funded Help your organization stand out with .TECH and .STORE domains — your business definitely needs a website, so you might as well get a domain that stands out from the pack



Conquer the Art of Self Employment

If you're a freelancer, side hustler, “creative”, or are just new to being self-employed, then these apps are perfect for you. These are the tools ideal for managing a singular workflow (and maybe not that of an entire team):

When you're self-employed, your taxes can be grueling to handle on your own — Track helps you by calculating, withholding and paying your taxes every time you earn 1099 income



helps you by calculating, withholding and paying your taxes every time you earn 1099 income Twine Pro is a platform designed for creative freelancers to pitch and apply for contract work (the Pro subscription gives you 3X the standard number of available pitches per month)



The Complete Startup Toolkit Bundle is a $6,572.97 value. Yikes. But you can buy it here for $29.





