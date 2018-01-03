How Dangerous Is The Incoming 'Bomb Cyclone' Winter Storm Actually Going To Be?

If you live on the East Coast, you've probably been bitterly complaining through shivers over the last week as cold has blasted the area. Now, meteorologists are forecasting another doozy of a week.

Currently, winter storm Grayson will move its way up the east coast from Florida, where it's already created snow in some places for the first time in 28 years according to The Weather Channel, to Maine. This will cause snow and ice fall.





On Thursday, meteorologists project that the storm will turn into the dramatically named "bomb cyclone," which The Washington Post says will "resemble a winter hurricane, battering easternmost New England with potentially damaging wind and snow."

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extratopical "bomb" cyclone off New England coast. It will be massive -- fill up entire Western Atlantic off U.S. East Coast. Pressure as low as Sandy & hurricane winds pic.twitter.com/6M4S3y75wT — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

What's A Bomb Cyclone?

A bomb cyclone is a pretty standard meteorological term for a rapidly strengthening, spinning storm. Winter storm Grayson is forecasted to become one of the strongest.

As CNBC explains, a bomb cyclone is a storm that's been strengthened by rapidly dropping pressure.

[A] cyclone is a storm that rotates or spins around a low-pressure center... Cyclones are basically formed and fueled by a mix of warm moist air rising from warm ocean water and cooler air above, which forms the rising warm air into clouds. As the warm air rises, it leaves something of a vacuum, which other, colder air rushes into... A "bomb cyclone" is one such rotating storm, but one where the pressure at the center of the storm drops very rapidly.



[CNBC]

Bombing, or bombogenesis in meteorological terms, "is simply the rapid decrease or drop in surface barometric pressure of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours," meteorologist Ryan Maue explains in a blog post.

Maue notes on his Twitter that 40-50 bomb cyclones occur in the Northern Hemisphere per year. The strongest, which can include hurricanes and typhoons, intensify at a rate above 36 millibars per day. Currently, winter storm Grayson is forecasted to increase at a rate of 45 millibars per day, making it one of the strongest types of bomb cyclones.

There are more than a few simulations that drop pressures under 950hPa. I can't think of any extratropical cyclone in recent times at that magnitude off the East Coast .... ? Of course it may not get there, but still 😮 #nywx #njwx #ncwx #scwx #flwx #gawx #ctwx #mawx #mewx pic.twitter.com/WXi1YGQXmz — Greg Postel (@GregPostel) January 2, 2018

So, obviously "bomb cyclone" sounds scary, considering the recent weather on the East Coast. But how dangerous will it really be?



Bomb Threat Assessment

The threat mainly exists for those traveling during the storm.

The storm has already caused dangerous traffic conditions in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida where there are currently Winter Storm warnings, according to the National Weather Service. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported 77 traffic incidents Wednesday, with the National Weather Service saying the area is "rapidly becoming dangerous" because of snow and ice.

Winds are expected to hit 50 MPH, which for comparison falls in the strength category of a tropical storm, whose winds average 39 MPH and 73 MPH.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of southern New Hampshire and Maine, projecting whiteout conditions with 9 to 12 inches of snow along with winds that may cause branches to fall. Other areas along the eastern coast are under a Winter Storm Warning, with expected snow accumulation up to 14 inches, and potential downed trees and power lines.

In Massachusetts, a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for coastal areas until Thursday afternoon.

Cold weather has already killed 12 people in the US, according to CNN, as temperatures have dropped to as low as -35 F in some places. According to Fortune, the storm is expected to bring temperatures 5-10 F below what was experienced last week.

So, despite "bomb cyclone" being fairly common, winter storm Grayson will probably be pretty bad. Stay inside.



