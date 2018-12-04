How Housing Prices Have Changed 10 Years After The Real Estate Bubble

While some states have seen surges in housing prices, it looks like the real estate market still hasn't fully recovered from the crash.

By comparing the median housing values of each state in 2007 — a year before the real estate bubble burst — and 2017, HowMuch has put together a GIF that illustrates the change of housing values these past 10 years:



While 41 states and Washington DC have had their median housing prices rise from 2007 to 2017, the increases are not as sanguine as they might seem upon closer inspection. HowMuch points out that 22 states have seen real estate values increase by 20% or less over a span of 10 years:

The median home values of states like Nevada, Rhode Island and Connecticut are still lower than they were in pre-Great Recession years. In 2017, the real estate prices of Nevada were 17% lower than what they were in 2007.



Unlike most of the country, North Dakota, Colorado and Texas are among the few states that have seen a much more dramatic increase in housing prices. HowMuch believes that the increase in real estate value in North Dakota may be due to shale fracking, while Colorado and Texas both have cities that are attracting younger people to move there. Denver, in particular, has seen rental prices rise a staggering 84% since 2008 and Austin has also experienced a 55% increase.







[Read more at HowMuch]