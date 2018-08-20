THE FITNESS AND THE FURIOUS

Today's Best Car Chase Is Four Hot Wheels Cars Racing On A Speeding Treadmill

​Hot Wheels? Fun. Car chases? Fun. Treadmills? Decidedly *not* fun.

Well, except when you combine them with those first two things. Because we're not sure anything is more whimsical and fun than four tiny whips jostling for pole position on a speeding treadmill belt. 

The actual use of a treadmill. from r/funny
 


Of course, this whole thing is only possible because the geniuses behind this little clip have all the toy cars attached to fishing line. That way the cars don't fly off the back of the treadmill and they can "speed up" and "slow down."

It would be hard, but we're really curious about a version of this race that uses a carefully pitched belt, extremely well-lubricated wheels bearings and forgoes the fishing line.

Yeah, it might be a pipe dream, but don't tread on it, okay?


[via Reddit]

