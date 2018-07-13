THERE'S A SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

The CDC Wants You To Stop Eating Honey Smacks Immediately

​Good morning and happy Friday. You probably can't wait to have that morning cup of coffee and a bowl of your favorite cereal. Before you do, however, please see this tweet from the Centers for Disease Control from last night.

 

Oh no. That favorite sweetened puffed wheat cereal that's also a good source of vitamin D you know and love? It's likely contaminated with salmonella. According to a CDC investigation, between March and July of this year, there have been a reported 100 cases of salmonella infections linked to the Kellogg's brand cereal in 33 states. 

Here's a map of the locations of the reported infections.


 CDC

Kellogg's issued a recall last month, but the CDC notes that they have yet to fully identify the source of the contamination, leaving some uncertainty as to which batches of Honey Smacks are or aren't contaminated. "However, Honey Smacks products with earlier dates could also potentially be contaminated," the CDC says in their report. "Do not eat Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any 'best if used by' date."

Further, the CDC also recommends that if you happened to store your Honey Smacks in a plastic container — so that you'll always have the freshest cereal — you should go ahead and toss that cereal and wash out the container with warm, soapy water.

To the Honey Smacks fans out there, we're sorry this happened to you. It really is a huge bummer to have to forgo your favorite breakfast cereal, but until this is resolved, look at it as a chance to branch out and find a new favorite. 

Steve Rousseau is the Features Editor at Digg. 

