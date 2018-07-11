Prime Day Is On Monday, Here’s What You Need To Know





Think of Prime Day as a "Black Friday in July". The 36-hour sale starts Monday, July 16, and will feature more than one million deals. Of those one million deals, some may only be available for certain hours, while others are available until they sell out.

This is Prime Day afterall, so most of the savings are available exclusively for Prime members, but some retailers are sharing the love with all shoppers. If you’re not a member yet but still want full access, you can sign up for their 30-day trial. And while it technically starts at 3pm EST, there are already some very solid deals available. Here are the best so far.

The Echo Show is Amazon’s screen-equipped, smart-home companion, and right now it’s on sale for $129. That's far and away the cheapest we've seen this device.

"Amazon Basics" cover just about everything you need on a weekly basis. Sheets, batteries, speakers, pet supplies — you name it, Amazon has a version of it. And right now it’s all up to 20% off.

Update: This product is now back to $238.

If you’ve been looking for a solid TV option for a guest room, bath, kitchen or dorm room, this is a super solid (and affordable) option. TVs don’t last long with Prime-Day promotions, so don’t wait too long if you’re interested in this.

Why spend $6 on movies like ‘Wonder’, ‘Downsizing’ and ‘Black Panther’, when you could spend $2? At least while this Prime Day deal is running.

Paddle boarding is the fastest-growing water sport, so there’s got to be something to it, right? Get one and see what all the hubbub is about. Quick! Before we run out of summer.

Amazon’s audiobook subscription usually would run you $14.95, but not if you snag this deal. It doesn’t look like this deal is reserved for new users, so you may be able to get that rate even if you’ve tried Audible before.

