We've seen incredible satellite images of Kilauea's lava flows already, but this shot from the Space Station, taken by astronaut Ricky Arnold, takes things to the next level: it juxtaposes the brilliant orange of the lava with the pitch black Pacific Ocean and the first rays of light creeping over the curvature of the Earth.

Wow. That's really all we can say. Wow.

The pumpkin orange lava flows of #Kilauea aglow during the predawn hours over the Pacific Ocean. #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/N9k8uVfn6n — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) June 20, 2018