FEAR. THE. BEARD.

James Harden Destroys Draymond Green With A Sick Dunk

Draymond Green is one of the NBA's best defenders, but even he even could not stop James Harden from getting to the rim Tuesday night in Oakland. Watch:

 via Reddit


To be clear, that's the reigning defensive player of the year — the league's number one guy when it comes to stopping players from scoring — getting detonated on by a 2018 MVP finalist. Man, the playoffs are cool.

Here's that dunk again in slow motion and from another angle:

 


Here's Dray's hand just sorta flailing out there hopelessly, trying to block Harden's rocket dunk:

 


Draymond really didn't have it going on in game four, which his Golden State Warriors went on to lose to Harden's Houston Rockets. Here he is later on in the game getting his own dunk attempt blocked by the rim:

 via Reddit


For more highlights, dunks and general basketball oddities, check out our dedicated channel for the NBA postseason right here.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FROM KHALEESI TO QI'RA

5 diggs Vanity Fair
For nearly a decade, Emilia Clarke has ruled the ratings as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's "Game of Thrones." With the series slated to end next year, the 31-year-old actress has set her sights on new challenges.
LEARNING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Looking To Reinvent Your Career? Try A Coding Bootcamp

1 digg hackreactor.com
Hack Reactor is a top-ranked coding school offering full and part-time coding classes designed to help advance your career. They produce the kind of software engineers the very best teams want to hire. Learn more about all the programs they offer.