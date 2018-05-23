James Harden Destroys Draymond Green With A Sick Dunk

Draymond Green is one of the NBA's best defenders, but even he even could not stop James Harden from getting to the rim Tuesday night in Oakland. Watch:





To be clear, that's the reigning defensive player of the year — the league's number one guy when it comes to stopping players from scoring — getting detonated on by a 2018 MVP finalist. Man, the playoffs are cool.

Here's that dunk again in slow motion and from another angle:

James Harden yams on Draymond Green [NSFW] pic.twitter.com/WpgmmruvEA — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 23, 2018





Here's Dray's hand just sorta flailing out there hopelessly, trying to block Harden's rocket dunk:

draymonds hand lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/H25zJxy8Y1 — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 23, 2018





Draymond really didn't have it going on in game four, which his Golden State Warriors went on to lose to Harden's Houston Rockets. Here he is later on in the game getting his own dunk attempt blocked by the rim:





