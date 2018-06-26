Which Parts Of The US Are Losing And Gaining Wealth The Fastest, Mapped

If you're a millennial looking to earn a higher wage, previous data has shown that you won't do too shabby in New England. But if you're looking beyond median income levels and putting into consideration income growth rate, then the picture suddenly looks less rosy for places in New York and the Bay Area.

Using data from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey, Reddit user michaelalwill created a map that visualizes the median household income of each county as well as the growth (or lack thereof) of said income from 2010 to 2016. The map yields some surprising findings, including the fact that several areas in southern states have enjoyed high growth rates in their income for the past few years. Granted, many of the counties in states like Kentucky and Mississippi also have low income levels to begin with.

But hey, if you have your eyes on counties such as Oregon's Malheur or New Mexico's Rio Arriba, we're not going to be the ones to stop you from pursuing your money dreams.

[michaelalwill via Reddit]