Gritty, The NHL's Newest Mascot, Has Already Attacked A Fan And Slipped On The Ice

In case you hadn't heard, Philadelphia's NHL team, the Flyers, has a new mascot. His name is Gritty, and he's a big, hairy ball of mischief. We love him

And in case you hadn't seen, Gritty has already taken to causing some trouble on the ice rink. Here he is disrupting a game on center ice and then shooting a fan in the back with what appears to be a T-shirt cannon:

 

[via @orangeandsass]


This dude is both a literal and figurative monster and we can't get enough of him. Here he is on the receiving end of karma's swift crop to the rear:

 

[via Sports Illustrated]


Amazing. Go Flyers, we guess. But much more importantly go Gritty.

