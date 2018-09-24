Gritty, The NHL's Newest Mascot, Has Already Attacked A Fan And Slipped On The Ice

In case you hadn't heard, Philadelphia's NHL team, the Flyers, has a new mascot. His name is Gritty, and he's a big, hairy ball of mischief. We love him.

And in case you hadn't seen, Gritty has already taken to causing some trouble on the ice rink. Here he is disrupting a game on center ice and then shooting a fan in the back with what appears to be a T-shirt cannon:

Gritty just shot a dude in the back pic.twitter.com/A1KdXdobpe — Amanda Hugnkiss 💖 (@orangeandsass) September 24, 2018

[via @orangeandsass]







This dude is both a literal and figurative monster and we can't get enough of him. Here he is on the receiving end of karma's swift crop to the rear:

[via Sports Illustrated]







Amazing. Go Flyers, we guess. But much more importantly go Gritty.