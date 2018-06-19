The Harshest Reviews Of 'Gotti,' Which Has A 0% Fresh Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

​"Gotti," which stars John Travolta as the titular gangster, premiered at Cannes. It was, how do we put this lightly, not well received. As it stands, the movie is raking in a 0% fresh rating on RottenTomatoes and a dismal 25 on Metacritic. The film's distributors are lashing out at "troll" reviewers, and it's easy to see why they're feeling defensive when you start reading the reviews:

The Direction (By Kevin Connolly, AKA 'E' From 'Entourage') Is... Not Good

"[E]ven the most liberally tempered expectations cannot explain the extent and scope of the disaster here, the sheer lack of basic cinematic competence." [amNewYork]



"When the film isn't simply boring, it becomes unintentionally hilarious in its occasionally inept production." [Consequence of Sound]



"[It] feels like its script was shredded in an effort to destroy evidence and later taped back together on deadline." [Detroit News]



"The worst movie of the year so far, the long-awaited biopic... took four directors, 44 producers and eight years to make. It shows. The finished product belongs in a cement bucket at the bottom of the river." [New York Post]

"'Gotti' feels like it was directed by a 40-year-old man who owns a framed Scarface poster." [UPROXX]



It's Definitely Not 'Goodfellas'

"[I]t's the '7-Minute Abs' version of “Goodfellas,” but somehow so much worse than that sounds." [IndieWire]



"It's DrabFellas." [AV Club]

It's Just Really, Really Bad

"He may have been a murderer, but even Gotti deserved better than this." [RogerEbert.com]



"That the long-gestating crime drama 'Gotti' is a dismal mess comes as no surprise. What does shock is just how multifaceted a dismal mess it is." [New York Times]

"As the Teflon Don tells us upfront: 'This life ends one of two ways: Dead, or in jail. I did both.' Audiences, sentenced to do time with this corpse of a movie, will know the feeling." [Rolling Stone]



"This move is an unmitigated travesty." [Pajiba]

"Unlike 'Battlefield Earth,' the earnest awfulness of which could be blamed on Travolta’s involvement in Scientology, 'Gotti' has a stink of sleaze about it." [Variety]







Here's The Trailer, If You Really Want To Watch



