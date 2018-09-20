The New GoPro Hero 7 Black's Image Stabilization Feature Is Unreal

GoPro announced it's new generation of cameras today: the Hero 7 ​White, Silver and Black. The Black variant is the most expensive, at $399, but it's also the only one to feature GoPro's new "Hypersmooth" image stabilization feature. Based on some early clips, it is extremely impressive.

The Verge's Sean O'Kane, who tweeted that the feature makes "handheld video look like it was shot w/ a gimbal" shared some video of the stabilization in action:

The gimbal-esque qualities also shine in this footage from B&H Photo and Video:

YouTuber DC Rainmaker compared the Hero 7's stabilization to the Hero 6 in side-by-side footage:



As did YouTuber PB Tech:











