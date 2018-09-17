THAT'S THE FIRENADO'S HOSE NOW

Bonkers Video Of A 200-Foot Firenado Eating A Firehose

Firefighters in British Columbia encountered a weird problem while fighting a wildfire near Vanderhoof: a 200-foot firenado sucked their firehose away from them:

 

Take special note of the guy that chucks a rock a the firenado. 


​[H/T Storyful]

