Yeah, it was only about a second long. Sure, we can figure out what happened using context clues. Yes, the game didn't actually end, so there was plenty more basketball to watch.

BUT STILL! WRONG TIME FOR A COMMERCIAL, ESPN!





Luckily, someone kept the cameras rolling, so you can take a look at Josh Hart's missed layup courtesy of the NBA's official Twitter:





The Lakers ended up besting the Spurs 122 to 112. Also capitalism is probably going to kill us all from stress alone.





[Via Reddit]