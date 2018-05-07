It Looks Like Elon Musk And Grimes Are... Dating?

UPDATE, 8:26 PM: Yep, Musk and Grimes appeared at the Met Gala together. Photos at the bottom of this story.

Ahh, the Met Gala. Every year, the earnestly celeb-obsessed and similarly engaged jokesters of online get excited for the fashion-forward museum benefit. Who will look the best? Who will challenge Sarah Jessica Parker for worst headdress? With this year's theme set as "Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," anticipation is already high for some lavish sacrilege — but, as Page Six reports, the most unholy thing about tonight's gala may be the public debut of musician Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) and absurdly rich man Elon Musk as a couple:

A source tells us the pair met around a month ago online, of course, through a joke Musk had planned to tweet, but discovered Grimes had already made, dealing with the complications of artificial intelligence.

The joke, a pun on a spooky AI thought experiment called Roko's Basilisk, finally surfaced on Musk's Twitter today — you can guess that's Musk's way of responding to Page Six's request for comment earlier in the day.

Rococo basilisk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2018





Page Six points to recent instances of Musk and Grimes being maybe-flirty on Twitter (in front of Post Malone, for chrissakes).

Prior to all this rococo basilisk nonsense, Grimes found time to guest on Janelle Monae's excellent new track "Pynk" while working on a follow-up album to 2015's "Art Angels." Musk, you might recall, launched his car into space a few months back, duped a bunch of folks with too much money into buying flamethrowers and has spent the past weekend telling Twitter that he wants to start a candy company.

I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018





We're not saying Musk isn't a catch, but... well, if Grimes and Musk are dating, that's great for them. Hopefully, the caliber of Musk's jokes on dates are better than this utterly pedestrian take on "Willy Wonka":

It just occurred to me that the plot of Willy Wonka is really messed up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018





It really doesn't matter what we think anyway, because here the two are on the red carpet:

Omfg Elon Musk and Grimes have arrived pic.twitter.com/xs1qU9Vv6y — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) May 8, 2018





He looks over the moon.

This story is still developing. We'll update this post with any new petty shit that comes out regarding this weirdo pairing.