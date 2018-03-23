Elon Musk Just Deleted All Of His Companies' Facebook Pages In The Ultimate Troll Move

In the aftermath of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal, it remains to be seen whether the #deletefacebook movement will catch on and users will start to migrate away from the service in large numbers. But it appears that the site has lost one highly notable user — in part due to some Twitter trolling.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton made waves by tweeting "It is time. #deletefacebook," a particularly noteworthy criticism given that Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Earlier today, Elon Musk joined the fray, responding directly to Acton with a Facebook taunt of his own:

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Twitter users were curious — if Musk was going to play that game, why did his companies have verified Facebook pages?

this should be deleted too right? pic.twitter.com/1llNaXS0CC — bryson (@Bryson_M) March 23, 2018

Musk responded with surprise (probably insincere, but maybe he has so many companies he didn't know they had Facebook pages?), and promised to remove the pages:

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

And never one for half measures, he went and did it. If you try to visit the pages for SpaceX, Tesla or SolarCity, you'll just see this.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bdc0954192574621ada19f2af347e2fe_17f021a1c82d4fe18e4cd409172b5515_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

The "Elon Musk" page is still up, but it's not verified and not clear if Musk himself actually runs it. Meanwhile, the Instagram (also owned by Facebook) pages for Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, and SolarCity are still available.

If you need a social media manager, there might be some qualified ones on the market right about now.