WE'RE NUMBER 14! WE'RE NUMBER 14!

The Range Between The Highest Point And The Lowest Point In Every Country, Visualized

When you're at the highest point in your country, you're usually not thinking very much about the lowest point in that country, and vice versa. But visualizing the distance between those two points can be fascinating, especially when you compare that elevation range to every other country in the world, as Redditor akos_barta did recently:

 

Click here for a larger version.

Mount Everest, which straddles the border between China and Nepal, puts those two countries at number 1 and number 2 for elevation span. A number of very small islands, some of which you've likely never heard of, round out the bottom ten. But it's some of the countries in the middle that have the most interesting elevation spans, especially the outliers — like Lesotho, whose lowest point is 4593 feet above sea level, or Israel-Palestine and Jordan, which lay claim to the lowest point on dry land (the banks of the Dead Sea). All told, we're pretty happy to see the US of A at number 14, putting us ahead of every other country in the world that's not in Asia or South America, and edging out Canada by about 1,000 feet. 

[Fascinating Maps]

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

