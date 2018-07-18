The Dog Photographer Of The Year Award Winners Are In, And They're Fantastic

This week the UK's Kennel Club named winners for its 2018 Dog Photographer of the Year contest. As you might have guessed, the winning photos are incredibly precious.
This year's images are spread across several categories, including Puppies, Oldies, Dogs at Play, Assistance Dogs, Dogs at Work, Man's Best Friend and a handful of others. We at Digg have tried, but we cannot choose which one is the cutest. Maybe you could help us?
Below are some of our favorites from the aforementioned categories. To see all the good pups, head on over to the contest's website.
Puppies
Robyn Pope took third place with this heart-melting shot of Snickers, titled "Let's call it Roly Poly Puppy."
Oldies
Monica van der Maden's photo of Noa the Great Dane took first place in the Oldies category.
And Rachele Cecchini's pensive shot of Nilo the rescue took second.
Dogs at Play
Elinor Roizman's bubbly photo of Lili the Pomeranian took home the top prize in the Dogs at Play category:
But take a look at these three Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers bonding over a frisbee in Sarah Beeson's photo, "Snowy Shenanigans." It took third, but, like, d'awwwww!
Dogs at Work
A category full of Serious Pups™, Richard Lane's second place photo "Springer in the Mist" stood out among the rest. Look at the color:
Man's Best Friend
The man's best friend category is chock full of tearjerkers, but the first place photo by Joana Matos is by far our fav. Look at Godji the Portuguese Podengo crossbreed bonding with her human. Just look at her.
Assistance Dogs
Then we have the Assistance Dogs category. It's sort of like a fusion of those last two categories, and the winning photos are unbelievably cute.
Dean Mortimer's photo of Rocko the German shepherd and his veteran brother took home the top prize, and it's incredible.
And Maria Cristina Nadalin's photo of Messi, titled "The Magic of Reading," has a little magic in it itself.
Looking for more cute dog photos? You can find our blog about last year's contest winners here. Or find all of this year's winners and runners-up on the Kennel Club's website. Finally, check out our Dogs channel for an always-updating feed of the cutest things on four legs the internet has to offer.