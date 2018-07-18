The Dog Photographer Of The Year Award Winners Are In, And They're Fantastic

This week the UK's Kennel Club named winners for its 2018 Dog Photographer of the Year contest. As you might have guessed, the winning photos are incredibly precious.

This year's images are spread across several categories, including Puppies, Oldies, Dogs at Play, Assistance Dogs, Dogs at Work, Man's Best Friend and a handful of others. We at Digg have tried, but we cannot choose which one is the cutest. Maybe you could help us?

Below are some of our favorites from the aforementioned categories. To see all the good pups, head on over to the contest's website.

Puppies

Robyn Pope took third place with this heart-melting shot of Snickers, titled "Let's call it Roly Poly Puppy."





Oldies

Monica van der Maden's photo of Noa the Great Dane took first place in the Oldies category.









And Rachele Cecchini's pensive shot of Nilo the rescue took second.





Dogs at Play

Elinor Roizman's bubbly photo of Lili the Pomeranian took home the top prize in the Dogs at Play category:







But take a look at these three Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers bonding over a frisbee in Sarah Beeson's photo, "Snowy Shenanigans." It took third, but, like, d'awwwww!





Dogs at Work

A category full of Serious Pups™, Richard Lane's second place photo "Springer in the Mist" stood out among the rest. Look at the color: