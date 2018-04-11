Adorable Dog Chases, Photobombs Google Street View Car

Google Maps' street view feature is great for four things: strolling down memory lane in your old neighborhood, exploring scenic and faraway utopias, scoping out potential crazy cat houses and finding dogs that like to photobomb cameras.
That last category just got a new entry — meet what is perhaps the very best boy in Japan:
The moment where the pooch saw the camera is very good:
The moment the chase starts is better:
These weird frames where Google's 360º camera didn't quite know how to parse this super excited dog are better still:
And the moment the car hits a dead end and the dog realizes its triumph is the best, even if it is the end of the fun:
If you're curious about paying this pooch a personal visit, the place you're going to be heading to is called the Kagoshima Prefecture, on the island of Kyushu at the very southern tip the Japanese archipelago. According to its Instagram geotag, it's really, really pretty there.
Take a look at some of these beautiful shots from the region:
Although, you've already seen the most beautiful natural wonder the prefecture has to offer: