WE'RE NOT IN COLORADO ANYMORE

Here's Why Laying Off A Third Of Your Newsroom Is A Bad Idea

​The Denver Post is in the midst of massive layoffs — 30 people were let go in mid-March, which accounts for about a third of the newsroom. On Friday, to celebrate the beginning of the MLB season, the Post ran a visitor's guide to the Colorado Rockies' home field: Coors Field. 

Unfortunately, the huge image the Post chose to accompany the story was... not Coors Field. Yep, that's Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park: 

 

The Post was quick to apologize:

 

Who knows, maybe having sufficient newsroom staff would help? But the hedge-fund running the Post probably knows better. 


[Via Chris Chrisman]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE'RE NOT IN COLORADO ANYMORE

3 diggs
On Friday, to celebrate the beginning of the MLB season, the Post ran a visitor's guide to the Colorado Rockies' home field: Coors Field. One problem — they used an image of Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here's The Real Way To Calculate How Much House You Can Afford

25 diggs better.com
The only mortgage application process that is 100% online, Better Mortgage helps you get pre-approval in less than three minutes. Pre-approval gives you a realistic idea of how much house you can afford — the first step in the home-buying process.