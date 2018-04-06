Here's Why Laying Off A Third Of Your Newsroom Is A Bad Idea

​The Denver Post is in the midst of massive layoffs — 30 people were let go in mid-March, which accounts for about a third of the newsroom. On Friday, to celebrate the beginning of the MLB season, the Post ran a visitor's guide to the Colorado Rockies' home field: Coors Field.

Unfortunately, the huge image the Post chose to accompany the story was... not Coors Field. Yep, that's Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park:

I’ve stared at this on my kitchen counter for five minutes. pic.twitter.com/I7eQUJPdpL — Chris Chrisman (@chrischrisman) April 6, 2018

The Post was quick to apologize:

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

Who knows, maybe having sufficient newsroom staff would help? But the hedge-fund running the Post probably knows better.





[Via Chris Chrisman]