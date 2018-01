YOUR SQUASH HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

Speaking from experience (well, lack of experience), you don't have to have played squash to appreciate this super-casual, between-the-legs winner from ​pro Daryl Selby:

WHAT. A. SHOT!!! 😲



An absolute scandal from @DarylSelby - between the legs into the nick!!



Shot of the month could be over already! #psaworldtour #squash #toc18 pic.twitter.com/uYAodYJBtZ — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) January 18, 2018

The look of utter disbelief on opponent Simon Rösner's face makes a lot of sense.





