The Coolest Design Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

Draw Me A Building

A post shared by aruliden (@aruliden) on

 

Designed by Aruliden for the Museum of Modern Art, the Graphite Towers come precisely carved from blocks of graphite and can be used either by the tip or by the base to sketch on paper.

[See the photos at Yanko Design]

A Coffee Table Made Out Of 10,480 Lego Blocks

A post shared by Yusong Zhang (@yusongzhang81) on

 

Los Angeles-based art director Yusong Zhang has built himself a coffee table using over 10,000 Lego bricks, without screws or glue.

[See the photos at Dezeen]

The Houses On Cork Cliffs

A post shared by Colossal (@colossal) on

 

Designer Rosa de Jong produces micro homes that are built into the side of tiny cliffs constructed out of cork. Her miniature environments are covered in fake moss and dotted with modeling trees, which add an enchanting element to the small homes.

[See the photos at Colossal]

Color, Squared

 

Sited at a cultural park on the western coast of sicily, milan-based designer alberonero presents his latest public work, ’86+73.’ the immersive work is fundamentally a painting projected onto a built space, resulting in a transformation through the use of both color and mathematics.

[See the photos at DesignBoom]

The A-Frame Nolla Cabin

A post shared by Design Milk (@designmilk) on

 

Located in Vallisaari, an island in Helsinki, Finland, the Nolla cabin is a dwelling that spans a compact 9-square-meters. It’s designed to be easily built, disassembled, and transported without the need for heavy machinery, making it an ideal option for a getaway.

[See the photos at Design Milk]

Cosmic Communist Constructions

A post shared by TASCHEN (@taschen) on

 

Built between 1970 and 1990, these dramatic structures illustrate the myriad unlikely ways that architecture blossomed after Stalin’s suppression of the avant garde in the ’30s.

[See the photos at iGNANT]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

