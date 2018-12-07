Street Signs WIth Unexpectedly Wholesome Messages, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

Paying homage to the Centre Pompidou, the museum in Paris that inspired legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield to create the Nike Air Max 1 in the late-1980s, the team at Rosie Lee transformed the iconic shoe into a 3D model of its Parisian inspiration.



At first glance, these porcelain plates look just like your grandmother’s tableware. But a closer look reveals a playful twist on the popular 18th century, blue and white Willow pattern. Designed by Don Moyer, the series Calamityware incorporates unexpected characters—such as voracious sea monsters, flying monkeys, and mysterious UFOs—illustrated among traditional ceramic motifs.



These gift boxes are printed with items of questionable taste while hiding the real presents inside. Such absurd items include a Plant Urinal, a “Crib Dribbler”, “My First Fire”, “Bathe and Brew”, “Tech Neck”, “Tweet Printer” and “Sizzl Bacon Scented Dryer Sheets”, just to name a few.



Huang Yung-Fu, a 96-year-old former soldier used his art to stop the government from demolishing his home... He wakes up as early as 3 am to start painting. Tourists love Huang so much, they re-named him ‘Rainbow Grandpa’, which is a suitable name for a man with such a colorful and creative personality.



April Soetarman’s work went viral when she anonymously installed what looked like a street sign, but actually said “Attention: You Are Wonderful And Deserve Every Happiness.”



