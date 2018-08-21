What The Continents Looked Like From 540 Million Years Ago To The Present

You already know that Squarespace makes beautiful, responsive websites. But did you know they have a robust toolkit that spans the entire journey of an idea? From the moment your concept is dreamt up all the way to its naming, branding, building and scaling, Squarespace is your all-in-one destination.
Biles stepped away from the sport after the 2016 Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, as the best gymnast in the world and arguably the greatest the world had ever seen. Last month, she returned somehow even better — and at nationals she showed that she still has room to grow.
Fifty years ago, New Orleans razed a thriving African-American business corridor to construct an elevated expressway. Now, the Claiborne Corridor community reimagines the space below as a hub of culture, commerce and play.
2017 was the costliest wildfire season in American history. The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that were $18.4 billion in wildfire-related damages, including three separate California fires that topped $1 billion.