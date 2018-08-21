We Don't Actually Know What Michael Cohen's Plea Deal Means — Yet

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple news organizations reported that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will plead guilty in federal court​ to... something. Cohen has been under investigation for tax and bank fraud related to his taxi-medallion business and for campaign finance violations related to payments Cohen made to secure the silence of women who said they had affairs with Trump. At the moment, no one knows for sure which charges Cohen will plead guilty to, and that makes it difficult to draw conclusions about what it means for Trump. UC Irvine law professor and writer Rick Hasen explains on Twitter:

If Cohen pleads guilty to bank fraud related to his taxi medallion business, that doesn't implicate Trump.

But if Cohen pleads guilty in connection with campaign finance case, that could directly implicate Trump /1 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 21, 2018

If Cohen conspired with Trump to make payments to Stormy Daniels in order to help the campaign, then they both could potentially be liable for Cohen making unreported, excessive in-kind contributions to the campaign (and perhaps other charges) /2 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 21, 2018

Most news organizations are reporting that Cohen is not expected to agree to cooperate with federal investigators, a disappointment to those hoping that Cohen would turn on Trump and provide key information to special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Per @KaraScannell, Cohen isn't flipping, he's just agreeing to plea guilty.



I assume that means one of three things is true



1. He doesn't want to cooperate

2. Doesn't have anything of value

3. The Feds already have what he's willing to offer



Story: https://t.co/JksTSToK1k pic.twitter.com/mC6nAQupoR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

However, others are speculating that Cohen may still plan on cooperating with Mueller, even if a cooperation agreement isn't part of today's deal.

We'll update this post as more news and commentary about Cohen's guilty plea comes in.