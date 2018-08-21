 Associated Press
COHEN MAY OR MAY NOT BE FLIPPED

We Don't Actually Know What Michael Cohen's Plea Deal Means — Yet

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple news organizations reported that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will plead guilty in federal court​ to... something. Cohen has been under investigation for tax and bank fraud related to his taxi-medallion business and for campaign finance violations related to payments Cohen made to secure the silence of women who said they had affairs with Trump. At the moment, no one knows for sure which charges Cohen will plead guilty to, and that makes it difficult to draw conclusions about what it means for Trump. UC Irvine law professor and writer Rick Hasen explains on Twitter:

 
 

Most news organizations are reporting that Cohen is not expected to agree to cooperate with federal investigators, a disappointment to those hoping that Cohen would turn on Trump and provide key information to special prosecutor Robert Mueller. 

 

However, others are speculating that Cohen may still plan on cooperating with Mueller, even if a cooperation agreement isn't part of today's deal.

We'll update this post as more news and commentary about Cohen's guilty plea comes in.

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
QUBIT ARCADE

0 diggs Gizmodo
One day researchers hope they’ll be able to introduce strange new in-game weapons, improve procedurally generated levels and create far more lifelike in-game artificial intelligence. But that's a long way off.
PLATFORMS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Squarespace Is So Much More Than Just A Website Builder

3 diggs squarespace.com
You already know that Squarespace makes beautiful, responsive websites. But did you know they have a robust toolkit that spans the entire journey of an idea? From the moment your concept is dreamt up all the way to its naming, branding, building and scaling, Squarespace is your all-in-one destination.