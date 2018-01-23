Coachella
'CREEPWELL, THEN SLEEPWELL'

The Best Band Names From A Hilarious AI-Generated Coachella Lineup

It's that time of year where every summer music festival announces its lineup with a poster filled with band names. It's a tried and true formula, and one that is ripe to be made fun of with a little humor and an artificially intelligent neural network trained on a data set of thousands of band names.

Which by the way, is exactly what the human/robot collaboration that is Botnik Studios did on Twitter with this wonderful piece of art:

 


All these computer-generated names are good, but some of them are more than good. We've separated those out, and recognized them in the following three categories:

Very Good

  • Jacked Like A Man
  • Ben Sex
  • Fistopia
  • Slup
  • Horse Choir
  • Backwanzus
  • Beth Factory
  • Joey Bread
  • Bowel Prank
  • Lil Hack
  • Screepy Boys
  • Jonathan Jazz

Perfect

  • Furious Band
  • John Party x4
  • Here Comes the Death
  • Mega Bathman
  • Bobb+
  • Lisanasia
  • In the Noise of Electric City
  • Jonathan Mushboy

Too Perfect To Come From An AI And Not A Marijuana-Addled 19-Year-Old Brain

  • Creepwell, Then Sleepwell
  • Maja, Thou Bald
  • Jonathan Is High

