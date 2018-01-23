The Best Band Names From A Hilarious AI-Generated Coachella Lineup

It's that time of year where every summer music festival announces its lineup with a poster filled with band names. It's a tried and true formula, and one that is ripe to be made fun of with a little humor and an artificially intelligent neural network trained on a data set of thousands of band names.
Which by the way, is exactly what the human/robot collaboration that is Botnik Studios did on Twitter with this wonderful piece of art:
All these computer-generated names are good, but some of them are more than good. We've separated those out, and recognized them in the following three categories:
Very Good
- Jacked Like A Man
- Ben Sex
- Fistopia
- Slup
- Horse Choir
- Backwanzus
- Beth Factory
- Joey Bread
- Bowel Prank
- Lil Hack
- Screepy Boys
- Jonathan Jazz
Perfect
- Furious Band
- John Party x4
- Here Comes the Death
- Mega Bathman
- Bobb+
- Lisanasia
- In the Noise of Electric City
- Jonathan Mushboy
Too Perfect To Come From An AI And Not A Marijuana-Addled 19-Year-Old Brain
- Creepwell, Then Sleepwell
- Maja, Thou Bald
- Jonathan Is High