The Best Band Names From A Hilarious AI-Generated Coachella Lineup

It's that time of year where every summer music festival announces its lineup with a poster filled with band names. It's a tried and true formula, and one that is ripe to be made fun of with a little humor and an artificially intelligent neural network trained on a data set of thousands of band names.

Which by the way, is exactly what the human/robot collaboration that is Botnik Studios did on Twitter with this wonderful piece of art:

Announcing your 2018 COACHELLA LINEUP, generated by a neural network trained on thousands of band names: https://t.co/EskuBWOdfy pic.twitter.com/J06jgc3x2R — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) January 23, 2018





All these computer-generated names are good, but some of them are more than good. We've separated those out, and recognized them in the following three categories:

Very Good

Jacked Like A Man



Ben Sex

Fistopia

Slup

Horse Choir

Backwanzus

Beth Factory

Joey Bread

Bowel Prank

Lil Hack

Screepy Boys

Jonathan Jazz

Perfect

Furious Band

John Party x4



Here Comes the Death

Mega Bathman

Bobb+

Lisanasia

In the Noise of Electric City

Jonathan Mushboy

Too Perfect To Come From An AI And Not A Marijuana-Addled 19-Year-Old Brain