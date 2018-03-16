Trump's New Secretary Of State Reportedly Ordered Creation Of CIA Hit Squads, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, March 16th — Year 2, Day 54

Trump's New Secretary Of State Reportedly Approved CIA Hit Squads

Former CIA chief and incoming secretary of state Mike Pompeo pushed for the creation of hit squads to conduct extrajudicial killings of suspected terrorists, according to BuzzFeed News.

The report comes shortly after the announcement that Pompeo's replacement at the CIA will be career official Gina Haspel, who is known for running a CIA torture site and ordering for the destruction of records related to the agency's use of violent information extraction tactics.

Trump To Give National Security Adviser The Chop

President Trump will give yet another top White House official the ax in a forthcoming announcement that he will replace his national security adviser HR McMaster, according to The Washington Post. Trump will reportedly wait to make the announcement until after securing a replacement. The Post reports that Trump never personally gelled with McMaster, complaining that he is too stiff and his briefings are often long and irrelevant.

Top White House Aide Fired For Gambling Habit

A top personal aide to President Trump, John McEntee, was fired earlier this week for security issues related to gambling, not financial crimes as was earlier reported, writes The Washington Post confirming a report published earlier from The Wall Street Journal. McEntee reportedly would gamble tens of thousands of dollars at a time, which officials said made him vulnerable to manipulation.

Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump has filed for an uncontested divorce from Donald Trump Jr., meaning she will most likely not attempt to gain custody of their children or fight for assets. The couple, married since 2005, have reportedly been informally separated in the last year, according to Page Six.